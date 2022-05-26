Louisville Metro Council Member Donna Purvis and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Stuart Ray had their respective primary win affirmed Thursday after a recanvass by the Jefferson County Clerks’ office.

Purvis won the Democratic primary for Metro Council District 5 by 35 votes. Ray won the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District by 58 votes.

The recanvass took place as a result of requests from candidates in the race in compliance with KRS Section 117.305.

A recanvass is not the same as a recount. During a recanvass, election officials review vote totals to ensure the totals are accurate. This process is paid for with tax dollars.

Candidates have to petition a judge for a recount, which entails recounting individual votes. Candidates requesting recounts must pay for the cost associated with the process.

Both Purvis and Ray will both go on to the General Election in November.