West End residents will soon have access to more services in a bigger location. The west branch of the Jefferson County Clerk’s office is moving into a new office space at the end of May.

The current office is located at the Nia Center on Broadway, and it shares that building with other entities.

Located on Amy Avenue, the new space will offer help with things that the clerk’s office manages like marriage licenses, deeds and leases. It also adds vehicle inspections from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

“This larger office allows us to better serve more of our customers by including more work stations giving us the option for additional employees meaning shorter lines and wait times,” Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said at a press event Tuesday.

Holsclaw, a Republican who is currently seeking reelection, said it took more than seven months of work to select and renovate the 10,000-square-foot office space. She did not provide an estimate for the cost of the project.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s office will be posting 20 new call center positions at the branch.

“This has put a building in the center, in the heart of the West End which actually, probably by far the best part about it,” Terisha Davidson, assistant manager of the west branch, said. “We have the ability to get our West End community here and get their business taken care of without them traveling far and make sure they have everything that they need right here.”

The office space is located in a shopping center owned by Mary Ruth French. French owned the space with her husband, who died in 2020.

“We want to develop the area with positive things,” French said. “Things we have to do keep moving, health-wise, you know it’s here. Hopefully, you don’t have to go too far outside of your comfort zone to get these things.”

Alberta Porter, a decades-long west Louisville resident, toured the new branch Tuesday.

“I can walk right here, it’s in a nice neighborhood, it’s in a close neighborhood,” Porter said. “I’m so glad they’re trying to upgrade it down here.”

Porter said she appreciates the new development in the area that has given her and other residents closer access to city services, health care, food and entertainment.

“It makes us feel like they’re trying to build it up, they’re trying to let it [be] known that there’s not only crime down here, that there are good things that they are putting down here,” Porter said.

The new office is set to open on May 31.