Jefferson County is expanding access to the monkeypox vaccine by adding more vaccination locations for high-risk individuals.

Louisville health officials considered several options to distribute more vaccines to residents, before deciding to expand the number of sites.

“Ultimately, we felt that the most equitable approach to getting vaccines to the people at highest risk for the disease, but also most likely to spread the disease, was through our provider organizations,” said Dr. Jeff Howard, interim director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

The following locations are providing monkeypox vaccines:

Additionally, Norton Healthcare will be hosting another vaccine clinic on Sept. 24 to provide first and second doses. Last weekend, the healthcare provider hosted its first clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded the requirements for people to get the vaccine.

“Anyone who has had a close contact with a known case of monkeypox, additionally, individuals who are engaging in high-risk sexual behaviors, and anyone who has been diagnosed with HIV or with syphilis or gonorrhea in the past 12 months,” said Dr. Stephanie Lokits, the Department of Public Health and Wellness assistant director of nursing.

Lab assistants and healthcare professionals who often could come in contact with monkeypox are also eligible.

According to the CDC, the U.S. has about 19,900 cases of monkeypox. There are 33 confirmed cases in Kentucky, including 19 in Jefferson County.

A full list of vaccine providers and resident requirements can be found on the Department of Public Health and Wellness website.