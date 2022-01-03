Jefferson County health officials are reporting another huge spike in COVID-19 cases, less than a week after they held a special news conference to report a record caseload.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness reported on its COVID-19 dashboard Monday an incidence rate of 189 new cases per 100,000 residents.

That’s nearly double the record-breaking incidence rate of more than 101 reported during a special news conference last week.

There were more than 10,000 new cases last week, compared with around 3,000 the week before. Deaths and hospitalizations are not setting records, though they typically lag behind case spikes. There were 16 new deaths, and COVID-19 patients made up 11.5% of hospital stays.

Louisville health officials are expected to provide an update during a regularly-scheduled media briefing Tuesday morning.