The Gaslight Festival is a Jeffersontown staple. The annual event brings together community members and local business owners for a week of festivities.

Due to the pandemic, organizers made last year’s event virtual, but this year the festival welcomed attendees in person.

Earlier in the week, there was a 5K race and a motorcycle rally.

At Thursday night’s Gaslight Parade, community members lined Taylorsville Road as people from local organizations and businesses walked and waved down the street.

Pam Reichelt attended the parade to see her granddaughter perform with the Diane Moore Dance Academy.

The parade is her favorite part of the weeklong festival, she said.

“I think it’s cute to see all the kids and the adults participating, and the firemen and policemen,” said Reichelt.

Seven-year-old Kemp Cash was taken to the parade to see his sister perform, but ended up much more interested in collecting free candies and trinkets.

He said his favorite freebie by far was a bag of crystals. He could quickly identify most of them.

Cash was also proud of something else he did at the parade.

“We actually kinda embarrassed everyone,” he said.

When the dance troop came out, Cash and his family yelled excitedly for his sister, who promptly responded by hiding in the mass of dancers.

Other Gaslight Festival events include a hot air balloon display Friday night and a car show Sunday.

The biggest event is the three-day market at Gaslight Square, which starts Friday. This year’s market will feature more than100 vendors who will showcase and sell their goods to festival-goers.

The free Gaslight Festival runs through Sunday.