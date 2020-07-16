Former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan has been sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined $150,000 for orchestrating a scheme to funnel illegal contributions to his daughter’s failed 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell.

Lundergan and former consultant Dale Emmons were convicted last year by a federal jury in Frankfort of directing more than $200,000 in illegal corporate contributions to benefit Alison Lundergan Grimes’ campaign.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports that Emmons was sentenced to three years’ probation, but will have to serve nine months in a community facility such as a halfway house.

Lundergan’s attorneys had sought probation for their client.