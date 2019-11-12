Former President Jimmy Carter is to undergo surgery in Atlanta Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on his brain that was caused by bleeding from two recent falls, the Carter Center says.

Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital Monday evening for the procedure, accompanied by his wife, Rosalynn.

Carter has had three bad falls this year. On Oct. 21, he suffered a “minor pelvic fracture” after a fall in his Plains, Ga., home. In early October, he was left with a pronounced black eye after another fall. And in May, he broke his hip as he prepared to go turkey hunting, resulting in hip replacement surgery.

Despite his injuries, Carter has maintained a busy schedule, building houses with his Habitat for Humanity charity and making public appearances. He also regularly teaches Sunday school at the Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown in southwest Georgia.

Carter is the longest-lived U.S. president, and he is also a cancer survivor, having been successfully treated for brain cancer that was diagnosed in 2015.