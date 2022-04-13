Business, Neighborhoods and our Economy: A Mayoral Candidate Forum
April 25, 5:30 p.m. | University of Louisville – SAC Ballroom
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance, Louisville Public Media, WDRB, the University of Louisville College of Business and 13 other business associations invite you to an in-person mayoral forum April 25 at the University of Louisville Student Activities Ballroom.
The forum, focused on local business and the economy, will be moderated by Rick Howlett, mid-day newscaster and host of WFPL’s “In Conversation” and two panelists: Roberto Roldan, city politics and government reporter for WFPL and Marcus Green, digital reporter for WDRB.
Admission is free, but registration is required. Parking is available for $5 cash in the Floyd St. Parking Garage – 2126 S. Floyd St.
We will be following any government mandated and U of L coronavirus safety guidelines in effect at the time of the event.