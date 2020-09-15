LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Public Media has promoted Jonese Franklin to Program Director of 89.3 WFPL. In this role, Franklin will manage the station’s on-air presentation, ensuring a high-quality, consistent sound to an audience of more than 100,000 weekly listeners. This includes local and national programming, newscasts and promotions.

Franklin is a public radio veteran who joined Louisville Public Media in 2016 as Digital Editor. She became WFPL’s “All Things Considered” host last year in addition to serving as a newsroom editor. She hosted the WFPL podcasts “Here Today” and “Recut.” And she is a co-host of the recently released “WFPL Daily News Briefing.”

“We’ve got an outstanding group of on-air hosts and journalists at WFPL, and I’m committed to ensuring that we are always improving,” Franklin said. “I am honored to play a role in shaping the future of WFPL and I can’t wait to get started.”

Before Franklin joined Louisville Public Media, she was a news content manager and host at WEKU in Richmond, Ky. Franklin has also worked as a host at WUKY in Lexington and WMKY in Morehead, Ky., for both news and music programming. She is a native of Versailles, Ky. and a graduate of Morehead State University.

“During the past four years, Jonese has consistently shown her editorial leadership and ear for excellent journalism,” said LPM President Stephen George. “I’m excited for WFPL’s listeners to hear even more of Jonese’s influence on our sound.”

In her new role, Franklin will continue to host “All Things Considered” weekdays on 89.3 WFPL.