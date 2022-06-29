A Jefferson County judge is considering a request to temporarily block Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban.

Judge Mitch Perry heard arguments Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against Kentucky’s trigger ban, which halted nearly all abortions as soon the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn the half-century precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to the suit, saying Kentucky’s constitution does not afford this protection.

Cameron also filed a request Tuesday in a separate federal legal challenge to House Bill 3, the omnibus bill that the legislature passed in April. That law has been partially blocked for months. Cameron asked the judge to dismiss the preliminary injunction and declare the law constitutional, based on the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last week.