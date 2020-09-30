The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will have until noon on Friday to file the audio recordings of grand jury proceedings related the Breonna Taylor case, a spokesperson for his office said Wednesday.

Cameron originally sought a one-week delay, ahead of a noon Wednesday deadline set earlier this week by Judge Ann Bailey Smith. Instead, she granted a two-day extension, according to Cameron spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn.

“We are complying with the Judge’s order. The Grand Jury audio recording is more than 20 hours long, and our office filed a motion to request additional time to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers,” Kuhn said in an email. “The Judge ruled on the motion today and granted an extension until noon on Friday to give us proper time to redact specific personal information of witnesses.”

The content of the recordings has become a point of public speculation, since a grand jury indicted one former officer who fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment last week for wanton endangerment of neighbors. No one was charged for her killing.

Earlier this week, an anonymous grand juror filed a lawsuit to release recordings and transcripts of the proceedings, as well as protection to speak publicly without fear of repercussions.