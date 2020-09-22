A circuit court judge has ordered Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Robert Schroeder to testify as part of a Metro Council investigation or be held in contempt of court.

Tuesday’s order from Judge Audra Eckerle orders Schroeder to testify before the Government Oversight and Audit Committee on Sept. 28 or face contempt.

The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m., according to Councilman Brent Ackerson. Schroeder will be the only person testifying at that meeting, and it will last as long as members of the committee have questions, Ackerson said.

The committee is investigating Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration over the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the city’s response to protests, and LMPD’s participation in the operation that resulted in the National Guard shooting and killing David McAtee.

Several members of LMPD’s command staff testified last week.

Eckerle’s order is the latest move in a weeks-long saga over Schroeder’s testimony. Schroeder, who plans to retire Oct. 1, has previously tried to delay his testimony.

Contempt of court involves the failure to follow a court order and can result in fines or jail time.