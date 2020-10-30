Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards has ruled that the tax-recall petition challenging a 9.5% percent property tax increase did not have enough signatures to be put on the November ballot.

“[T]his Court must conclude that the [Jefferson] County Clerk erred in its decision to validate and certify that the petition contained the necessary number of valid signatures required to place the tax recall question on the ballot,” Edwards’ Friday order reads.

The tax increase is already on the ballot, and many voters have already weighed in on the issue through absentee ballot or early voting. Edwards’ has ordered those votes, and ones cast on Nov. 3 “retained but not tabulated.”

The order is subject to appeal.

This story will be updated.