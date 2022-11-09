Judge Mary Shaw, who signed the warrant that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, was defeated by challenger Tracy Davis.

Initial results from the Jefferson County Clerk’s office show Davis beating Shaw by about 2,300 votes. Shaw was the only incumbent circuit judge in Louisville facing a challenge this year.

In March 2020, Shaw signed the no-knock warrant that allowed Louisville Metro Police Department officers to enter Taylor’s home. Officers shot and killed Taylor during the raid, which led to widespread protests in the city and across the country.

Related Story Judge who signed Breonna Taylor search warrant facing rare competition

Three former officers have been charged with federal crimes relating to the warrant. One of them, Kelly Goodlett, pleaded guilty, saying the warrant application contained falsehoods and misleading statements.

Davis is a private attorney who has handled family law, civil law, felony and misdemeanor cases. The Courier Journal recently reported that Davis has appeared as a defendant in court at least three times. She faced charges of reckless driving and felony charges of “making a false statement to receive benefits” and both those charges were ultimately dismissed. She was also sued by a plaintiff who claimed Davis owed her $22,000 for unpaid services. The plaintiff won a default judgment which held up after Davis appealed.

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, recently held a fundraiser in support of her campaign. Davis was endorsed by Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice and the Committee for Fairness and Individual Rights.

Davis told WFPL News last week that bail reform was an important issue to the local community and key for judges to consider. Calls for reform have increased recently as a dozen people in custody of the downtown jail died in less than a year.

“It’s being able to look at those things, review the cases, know the background and be able to come up with a bond that will allow for someone to be able to get out and pay for their litigation, continue to take care of their families and their children while they fight their criminal cases. But balancing that, obviously, with the safety concerns of the community,” Davis said at the time.

Shaw was first elected in 2006. In 2014, she ran for the seat again unopposed. In this election, she was endorsed by Citizens for Better Judges and the Jefferson County FOP Presidents Council.

This story has been updated with additional information. Rebecca Feldhaus Adams contributed to this reporting.