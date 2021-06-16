Butter Pecan Podcast is a show that looks at the wild and ridiculous racist tropes in the food you know and probably love. Darryl Goodner and Kelly Nusz dismantle those tropes and work to create something new. We’re happy to welcome them to the LPM Podcasts crew!

Happy Juneteenth! In this celebratory episode, Darryl prepares a traditional Juneteenth meal of pulled pork, sweet potatoes, watermelon, and strawberries. Kelly shares the history of the holiday, how it has been observed, and the food that makes this day unique and special. Join us as we raise a glass of Strawberry Red Mule (a cocktail Kelly invented) to this very important day: June 19th.

Listen to the episode: