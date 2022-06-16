Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and an introduction to an artist in the community.

Here’s a snippet from this week’s newsletter:

Events, exhibitions, etc…

PSA: The current forecast is predicting more scorching temperatures and high humidity. Those conditions can pose health and safety issues. So before you head out to enjoy some local art and culture, here are a few things to keep in mind and to help you stay cool.

Drag Daddy Productions examines the relationship between queerness and faith with “DRAG REVIVAL: A PRIDE Family-Friendly Spiritual Night of Music and Joy” at Highlands Community Ministry. The event features May O’Nays’ one-woman show “Tuba Atonement.”

Date: June 16 at 7 p.m. Info here .

It’s 80s night at the Speed Art Museum Friday. Dust off your 80s outfits (though I’ve heard scrunchies are back in!) for the Speed’s monthly After Hours. This month’s event features treats from Sweet Potato Pie Company, a screening of School Daze and a live DJ.

Date: June 17, 5 – 10 p.m. More here .

Lipstick Wars is holding a poetry slam at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall as part of this year’s Louisville Juneteenth Festival. Admission is free. Louisville spoken word artist Rheonna Nicole created Lipstick Wars in 2015.

Date: June 17 at 7 p.m. More information here .

Louisville Community Grocery is putting on a Juneteenth Block Party. There will be vendors, community art and food trucks.

Date: June 17. Details here .

The touring Funk Fest is at Louisville’s Waterfront Park this weekend to celebrate Black music artists and mark Juneteenth. The lineup includes R&B quartet Jodeci, the No Limit Reunion with Master P, and rapper Mia X. A portion of the Louisville ticket proceeds go toward local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers.

Date: June 18. Ticket info here .

Brewgrass Entertainment’s inaugural Deep Roots Music Fest is this weekend at Iroquois Amphitheater, featuring Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers, former Foreigner lead singer Johnny Edwards and America’s Got Talent Season 11 finalists Linkin Bridge. Entry is free.

Date: June 18 at 6 p.m. Details here .

More on the festival from WFPK .

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage hosts a concert in celebration of both Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Performances by Ansyn Banks Legacy Quintet with vocalists Karan Chavis and Marjorie Marshall.

Date: June 19 at 7 p.m. Ticket details here .

Louisville Visual Art (LVA) launches its annual online “art[squared]” art auction. Artists featured this year include nature artist Sabra Crockett, Louisville-based painter Nikolai Denchev and Louisville-born artist Chimel Ford.

Dates: June 21 – 24. Details here .

Charlestown, Ind. marks Founders Week with historical walking tours, a 5K “Pirate Dash,” trivia night and an ice cream social with gospel singing.

Dates: June 18 – 25. Information here .

“Cheer Live” is coming to the KFC Yum! Center. The live show features the cast of the Netflix docu-series about a competitive collegiate cheerleading team in Texas.

Date: June 30 at 7:30. Ticket info here .

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art presents “Artful Connections: Louisville/Owensboro.” The exhibition features 45 artists from the two cities, including painter Sandra Charles, figurative painter Heather Brunetti and Louisville sculptor William Duffy.

Dates: Now – July 17. Details here .

In case you missed it

Earlier this month, a Belle of Louisville riverboat was the venue for a new immersive play. “Journeys to Freedom” was set after the Civil War and follows eight formerly enslaved people, several of whom are crossing the river in search of opportunity and freedom. The organizers told WFPL race and equity reporter Yasmine Jumaa they hope audience members think about the parallels between the characters’ arcs and the ongoing fight against racism.

Attn “Jurassic Park” fans: WUOL has this “dino-mite playlist,” which dropped as “Jurassic World: Dominion” hit theaters.

PeteFest is now The Big Stomp. The music festival focused on mental health announced its lineup this week, which includes national acts like rock band Moon Taxi and electronic music duo The Floozies.

Courtesy Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo has updated its facilities and programs to make them more welcoming for people with sensory sensitivities.

WUOL will air An African American Requiem Saturday at 8 p.m.

And WFPL will broadcast The United States of Anxiety on Sunday at 6 p.m. A collaboration with Houston Public Media and KERA, host Kai Wright speaks with Texans about their Juneteenth celebrations and takes calls from people celebrating across the nation.

Louisville was the host city for the 30th annual Southern Fried Poetry Slam early this month.

The next Waterfront Wednesday, co-presented by WFPK, is coming up. On June 29 you can catch musical acts War, Bendigo Fletcher and Wombo.

LPM’s podcast Race Unwrapped is back for a second season! And In the first episode, host Michelle Tyrene Johnson speaks with Derrick White, professor of history and African American and Africana studies at the University of Kentucky, about Juneteenth.