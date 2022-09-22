A Jefferson County jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty in the murders of a 3-year-old girl and her father.

Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, were shot and killed in August 2020 inside their home in south Louisville’s Jacobs neighborhood.

Lawless was arrested in October 2020. Late Wednesday, a jury convicted him on two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection with the crime.

The killings sparked outrage and a city-wide discussion about gun violence, particularly its effects on children.

Following her death, Trinity’s aunt Tenisha Porter spoke with reporters at a press conference.

“She was so happy,” Porter told reporters. “She thanked her mother for having her brother. She was just overjoyed to become a big sister.”

Porter said Trinity “meant everything to her” and called her a source of joy and healing for the family.

Lawless’ sentencing hearing is now underway. The 25-year-old is facing a sentence of 20 years in prison to the death penalty.

On Thursday during the hearing, the victims’ relatives spoke to the court about the impact this has had on their family.

Some are asking the judge to hand down the maximum sentence for Lawless.