Goshen native Justin Thomas is a PGA champion again when he least expected it. Thomas tied a PGA Championship record when he rallied from seven shots behind Sunday at Southern Hills with a 67.

That got him into a playoff when Mito Pereira of Chile made double bogey on the final hole. In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies and took the lead over Will Zalatoris. A par on the last hole was enough for his second PGA title and 15th career win. Zalatoris finished runner-up in a major for the second time in two years.

A massive thank you to everybody involved in making days like yesterday happen. It’s why I, and all of us, work our tails off to be in scenarios like that. There’s nothing better. I couldn’t be happier to be a 2 time (!!!!) @PGAChampionship winner. Let’s keep it rollin!!! pic.twitter.com/NlhxNqYup7 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 23, 2022

Amina Elahi contributed to this story.