Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, is suing Louisville police, the city and other government entities to prevent them from arresting him again related to events from the night of March 13, when police shot and killed Taylor in her home.

In a civil complaint filed Tuesday, attorney Steve Romines argued Walker is immune from being arrested, detained, charged and prosecuted again due to Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, which provides for immunity in cases of permitted force.

He also claimed unspecified monetary relief for assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and negligence related to the March 13 raid.

“Plaintiff is entitled to compensatory damages for the trauma, humiliation, indignity, physical pain, mental suffering, or mental anguish he suffered, including the negligent infliction of severe emotional distress as a result of witnessing the shooting and death of Breonna Taylor,” Romines wrote in the complaint.

Walker fired one shot at officers who broke down Taylor’s door after midnight on March 13, striking Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. Mattingly subsequently underwent surgery and recovered. Walker told investigators he did not know who was forcibly entering the apartment, and shot to scare them away. Three police officers returned fire, striking Taylor five times and killing her.

While officers have claimed they knocked on Taylor’s door and said they were police, Walker told investigators he and Taylor heard the knocking but did not hear the officers saying who they were.

Kentucky’s “stand your ground law” says a person is justified in using force and immune from criminal prosecution and civil action “unless the person against whom the force was used is a peace officer, as defined in KRS 446.010, who was acting in the performance of his or her official duties and the officer identified himself or herself in accordance with any applicable law, or the person using force knew or reasonably should have known that the person was a peace officer.”

A grand jury indicted Walker on charges of first degree assault and attempt to murder a police officer on March 19, following about two minutes of testimony by Louisville Metro Police Department’s Sgt. Amanda Seelye. She was one of two officers who interviewed Walker after the incident, but did not include the details of what he told her when she addressed the grand jury.

In late March, Walker was released to home incarceration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kenny was confined to jail while COVID-19 raged, but he was eventually ordered to home incarceration,” Romines wrote in the complaint. “Ryan Nichols, President of the River City Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement to all LMPD officer members and nearly 3,000 Facebook followers describing Kenny as an active ‘threat to the men and women of law enforcement.’ Nichols also said that Kenny ‘poses a significant danger to the community we protect!’”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine, who is named in his official capacity as a defendant in the suit, called Seelye’s testimony “bare bones” when he announced his plan to move to dismiss Walker’s charges on May 22, after the case had gained national attention and sparked outcry.

At the time, Wine said other criminal investigations into police actions that night “must be completed before we go forward with any prosecution of Kenneth Walker.”

The charges were officially dismissed without prejudice by Judge Olu Stevens on May 26. Efforts by Walker’s defense counsel beginning in June to have them dismissed with prejudice, which would prevent re-indictment, were not successful, according to court documents.

Now, Romines wrote, Walker “seeks a declaration and findings under KRS 503.085 to prevent state and local government actors from ‘arresting, detaining in custody, and charging or prosecuting’ him as a result of the March 13, 2020 shooting.”

Defendants named in the complaint include Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office is conducting a criminal investigation into the police who shot and killed Taylor, as well as Wine, Louisville Metro Government, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, interim police chief Robert Schroeder and former police chief Steve Conrad.

It also names several other members of the police department, including Detective Joshua Jaynes — who Schroeder placed on administrative leave in June amid questions about the affidavit he used to secure the search warrant for Taylor’s apartment — as well as Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June for his role in the shooting. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative leave.

A representative for LMPD declined to comment, due to a policy of not commenting on pending litigation. Fischer, asked for response, said he had not yet seen the lawsuit. Representatives for Wine and Cameron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

