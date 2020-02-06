On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

To the average driver seeing it from their commute, The Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race might seems like a peaceful, placid affair. But as anyone who’s ever been to the Balloon Glow or the liftoff of the Great Balloon Race knows, it takes a lot of generator-powered fans and roaring gas jets to get the colorful balloons off the ground. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: