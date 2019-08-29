On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

When archivist and musician Heather Fox heard a new sound behind her house, she set out her iPhone to capture it. Somewhere out there in the drizzly darkness, as her cats and dog wandered and crickets called, frogs of a species new to her backyard were calling. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: