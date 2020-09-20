The state reported another 439 new cases of COVID 19 on Sunday. Gov. Andy Beshear also announced three more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Kentucky to 1,111.

According to Beshear, 68 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. The youngest was two months old.

Typically COVID numbers reported on Sunday are low due to limited reporting and are revised on Monday.

On Saturday Beshear announced 1,002 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began. That brings to 1,441 the number of new cases for the weekend.