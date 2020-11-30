The state of Kentucky added another 2,803 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state also announced another 11 deaths. That brings the state’s death toll from coronavirus to 1,896.

The numbers were released Sunday night by Gov. Andy Beshear, who acknowledged the sacrifices Kentuckians had to make to mark the Thanksgiving holiday.

“To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you,” Beshear said in a statement.

According to the state’s data 1,709 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 407 in intensive care and 218 on ventilators as of Sunday afternoon.

“The massive increase of COVID-19 in the commonwealth during November has shattered prior records,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health in a statement released along with the Sunday coronavirus tracking data.

The state of Kentucky has had 176,925 cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.