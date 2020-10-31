Kentucky has surpassed its previous record for most coronavirus cases in a week as the state continues to experience an escalation of the virus heading into winter.

The state also logged its second-highest daily total of coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record previously set on Friday.

The only day that Kentucky recorded more coronavirus cases was October 7 when the state reported hundreds of backlogged cases from Fayette County.

There were 1,986 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, the highest daily total for a Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear says that the state has already surpassed its weekly record cases by nearly a thousand confirmed infections.

“And we still have one day to go. We need your help,” Beshear said. “This is the most significant surge of the coronavirus that we have seen. And we have got to protect each other. So please, wear a mask, social distance and don’t go out if you don’t have to.”

Kentucky logged nine more deaths associated with the virus, for a total of 1,485 people who have died so far during the pandemic.

There are 964 people currently hospitalized due to the virus in Kentucky, 236 in intensive care units and 117 on ventilators.

Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, encouraged people who are celebrating Halloween this weekend to avoid crowds.

“If you are around others, please, maintain a safe social distance, wear a face covering and practice hand hygiene,” Stack said. “This is our most effective barrier to spreading infection until there’s a vaccine.”

The counties that reported the most positive cases on Saturday were Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Bell and Warren Counties.

Most Kentucky counties are in the “red zone,” which means they have more than 25 cases per 100,000 people and are urged to follow extra precautions to try and prevent the spread of the virus.