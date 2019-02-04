Representatives from The Kentucky Center, Old Forester and Louisville Metro Government on Monday announced updates on the Kentucky Center’s newest venue in Paristown.

The $12 million, 28,000 square foot building will be aptly called Old Forester’s Paristown Hall and will accommodate up to 2,000 patrons for shows and events, officials said.

Kim Baker, president and CEO of The Kentucky Center, also announced a formal partnership with Production Simple, a Louisville-based talent-buying and promotion company.

“Pro-Sim has an outstanding national reputation and will be securing some of the hottest touring artists for our venue,” Baker said. “They are aligned with our strategy and will source a unique programming mix that will be a hallmark of the venue’s success.”

(Disclosure: Production Simple is an underwriter of Louisville Public Media, which is the parent organization of WFPL News, and an LPM employee is one of the company’s co-founders.)

She said they anticipate the new venue will be completed in late summer. It will join the Kentucky Center’s other venues — including its three theaters inside the center on Main Street and the historic Brown Theatre.

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall is part of a larger arts-based revitalization initiative in Partistown Pointe. Originally started in September 2017, development is ongoing for a $28 million cultural district in the neighborhood.

Louisville Stoneware, which has been in the neighborhood since the 70s, has a major expansion in the works, while Goodwood Brewing Company has plans for a taproom and food hall. The Tim Faulkner Gallery moved from the Portland neighborhood to Paristown Pointe in August 2018.

During Monday’s news conference, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he was glad to see a buzz surrounding the neighborhood.

“It’s real placemaking, as we talk about knitting our neighborhoods together,” Fischer said. “Downtown, Smoketown, Germantown and the Highlands — they are all equidistant from Paristown.”