The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts has announced it will dedicate the upcoming season of its MeX Theatre to the late Kathi Ellis, who passed away in July.

Ellis was a longtime theater director and arts advocate in Louisville. She was a familiar figure at the MeX; the Looking for Lilith Theatre Company that she co-directed performed numerous shows there. Ellis also reviewed dance performances for WFPL News.

In addition to dedicating the upcoming MeX Theatre season to Ellis, the Kentucky Center will keep one of its theater seats empty in her honor for every performance. That’s a reference to the last play she directed, “Note,” in which an empty seat was designated to represent a character who had died.

Kentucky Center President and CEO Kim Baker says Ellis was a “trailblazer” in the local theater community whose contributions should be recognized.

The MeX Theater’s 2019-2020 season begins September 27.

This story has been corrected with the correct name of Ellis’ theater company.