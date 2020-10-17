Kentucky continues to log high numbers of new coronavirus infections, with 1,295 new cases reported on Saturday.

The total represents the fourth-highest number of new cases recorded in Kentucky in one day, and the highest for a Saturday, when there are fewer labs open and conducting tests.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the ongoing escalation of cases means that “things are not moving in the right direction.”

“These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” Beshear wrote in a statement. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”

There have been at least 86,797 cases of coronavirus in Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases reported Saturday, 162 were among children 18 years old and younger, 27 were among children five years old and younger.

Beshear also reported 12 new deaths in Kentucky associated with the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,312.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said that Kentucky is on pace to have more coronavirus cases in October than it has in any previous month.

“We’re in the midst of an escalation in cases and our hospitalizations are increasing now, too. As the holidays approach, it’s imperative to limit further spread. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering and practice good hand hygiene to reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19,” Stack wrote in a statement.

Kentucky’s coronavirus positivity rate—the number of people who test positive for coronavirus compared to total tests taken over the last seven days—is 4.63%.