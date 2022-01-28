Louisville muralist Kacy Jackson has been selected as this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival artist, organizers announced in a news release Friday.

Jackson, who was born in Louisville, is best known for his brightly colored murals around the city, including one of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. He launched his own business, The Art of Kacy, in 2017.

“My parents inspired me as a child watching them engage in art as a hobby and I want to do the same with my work,” Jackson said in the release. “Being selected [as] the Derby Festival Poster Artist gives me the opportunity to represent the community on a whole new level and at a special time for our city.”

As the official 2022 festival artist, Jackson has designed the event’s poster. The tradition of the festival poster, and choosing someone to design it, dates back to 1981.

“Kacy’s uplifting style and his work to connect people through his art inspired us and aligns with our own mission of bringing the community together,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO, said in the release.

The poster design will be unveiled Feb. 4.