The doctor associated with vaccines that caused a rash of infections across three states has been sanctioned by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.

According to an order posted to the board’s website, Dr. Paul E. McLaughlin of Location Vaccination in Mount Sterling has been put on probation for five years. The order states that McLaughlin did not respond appropriately when contacted by state health officials or by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it became apparent that vaccines provided by his company were causing infections.

The order also states that McLaughlin committed “blanket delegation of his professional and medical responsibilities to an unlicensed and unqualified person.” The document states that person was his wife, Fairshinda Sabounchi McLaughlin.

Kentucky health officials have previously said Location Vaccination provided services, including hepatitis A vaccines, to at least 22 businesses in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.