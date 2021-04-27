Beginning Tuesday, Kentucky’s mask mandate will no longer apply to outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people.

Gov. Andy Beshear said masks will still be required indoors at restaurants, grocery stores and workplaces.

New cases of COVID-19 have decreased since last week. Beshear reported 213 new cases on Monday and 11 deaths. The positivity rate also declined from last week to 3.15%.

However, vaccination rates have slowed and Beshear said mass vaccination sites inoculate far fewer people now.

“Most of them will be shutting down. And we are pushing those doses out into the community,” Beshear said. “So we’ll have every Kroger, every Walmart, every Walgreens — we hope every independent pharmacy.”

More than 1.7 million Kentuckians have received at least one shot of a vaccine.