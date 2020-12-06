Kentucky has another 2,567 positive cases of coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear reported late Sunday afternoon. That brings the state’s total number of cases since mid-March to 200,632.

It’s a somber milestone to hit nine months to the day since the first reported case in the state, the governor said in a news release.

He also reported that 10 more Kentuckians have died from complications from COVID-19.

“These are difficult numbers… Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” Beshear said, adding that the data does offer some hope in showing a slowing rate of growth. “We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year.”

According to the release, 1,673 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 401 in the intensive care unit and 214 people on ventilators.

Beshear asked for continued patience and diligence with the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines “just around the corner.”

“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” the state’s public health commissioner Steven Stack said. “We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives.”