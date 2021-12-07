Charges against three protesters —Chris Hartman, Sonja Wilde-de Vries and Carla F. Wallace—arrested at the 2019 Kentucky Farm Bureau breakfast were dismissed in a Jefferson County District Court Tuesday.

All three were charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and menacing, after they participated in the Fairness Campaign protest at the Kentucky State Fair breakfast. Hartman, executive director of the group, was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Protests at the breakfast have been fairly common in recent years. They typically focus on the organization’s stances on LGBTQ+ issues and workers’ rights.

This is at least the second time LGBTQ+ rights activists have been arrested while protesting at the breakfast. Those charges, from 2015, were also dropped.

“This is another victory in our endless battle against the Kentucky Farm Bureau and its discriminatory policies,” Hartman said in a press release.

There were no arrests at this year’s KFB breakfast protest. The event did not take place in 2020.