Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported the highest recorded number of new COVID-19 infections for a Monday from inside the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort, where he and his family are undergoing quarantine.

The state recorded 643 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Because of lab schedules, fewer cases are typically reported on Monday, Beshear said.

The latest numbers are yet another sign that cases are escalating in the state. The state’s positivity rate is now at 4.37%, Beshear said.

Behind the cases, come increasing hospitalizations and deaths. Another 109 people have been hospitalized with the infection since last week. Three deaths were reported Monday.

A member of Beshear’s security detail tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday after driving the governor and his family, Beshear said. Everyone wore masks.

During the governor’s first virtual broadcast, Beshear said he and his family are feeling well, and have so far tested negative for the virus.

Beshear is expected to take another test Tuesday, and will continue to quarantine until he receives the all clear from his doctor, he said.

“We are trying to be really positive about this situation,” he said. “My kids have generally taken it well, but they are still kids and we’ve decided that we are going to try and make the most of the extra family time we have.”

The member of the security detail who contracted the virus is in isolation experiencing minor symptoms, but is expected to fully recover, Beshear said.

Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said isolation and quarantine help to break the “chain of transmission,” and are necessary to prevent further spread of the virus.

Among other updates, Beshear said he has spoken with mayors and county officials to increase enforcement of COVID-19 health guidelines through their county health department, especially wearing masks.

“If people see us as leaders in a grocery store where people aren’t wearing masks, we need to mention something to the manager, other stores as well,” Beshear said. “We really need from our businesses, ‘no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no business.'”

Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the Team Kentucky Fund has delivered an average of $780 in financial assistance to 1,308 households. Two-thirds of the funds have been used to help families pay their mortgagees or rent.