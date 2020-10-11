Gov. Andy Beshear and his family are quarantining at the Governor’s Mansion after a member of their security detail who drove the family tested positive for coronavirus Saturday.

Beshear said he and his family wore facial coverings, as did the trooper who drove them and later tested positive. The Beshear family is all feeling well and had negative tests, Beshear said in a video posted Sunday afternoon.

They will stay in quarantine until the Kentucky Department for Public Health clears them, and Beshear will give his daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

Federal and state guidelines recommend quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes.

Beshear’s exposure comes as Kentucky is experiencing several weeks of escalating, record high confirmed cases of the virus. Beshear announced 1,002 new cases and seven new deaths Saturday.