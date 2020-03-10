A Kentucky jail has been placed on lockdown after several inmates became sick.

Bullitt County Detention Center Chief Deputy Carl Reesor told WDRB-TV that six inmates have a high fever and several others are exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He said the lockdown began Tuesday morning and no one is being allowed in or out of the facility.

Reesor says nurses are administering tests to identify the illness. According to the jail’s website, there were about 300 inmates housed in the facility Tuesday. Calls to the jail by The Associated Press and WFPL News were not answered.