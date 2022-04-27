Kentucky Kingdom will reopen for the 2022 season Saturday, April 30.

The park will reopen with its normal operating procedures, without additional COVID-19 guidelines.

Kids up to age 2 already got free entry. And earlier this year, the amusement park announced a new season pass specifically for kids ages 3-5.

The pre-K pass allows guardians to register their children within the age range for free season passes to Kentucky Kingdom. Registration for the passes is available until May 31.

Kentucky Kingdom has not put a limit on the number of children one household can register for the pre-K pass.

“All you have to do is go on to kentuckykingdom.com, you register the child for the pre-K pass, and on your first visit to Kentucky Kingdom you bring an age verifying document, such as a picture of the birth certificate, so we can make sure that child is in the appropriate age range,” Carly Uglow, sales manager at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay, said.

Discounted season passes for people 6 and older are available until opening day.

After that, season passes will be available at full price.

This year, the park added a new level to the season pass options. People can purchase either the silver or gold pass. Both include entry to the park all season long and parking.

The new gold pass costs $15 more and comes with additional perks.

“You receive free soft drinks and a free souvenir cup as well. You also get access to certain events for gold pass holders only and you get an extra ticket to bring a friend during the season,” Uglow said.

All season passes give unlimited access to both Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay for the 2022 season.

Hurricane Bay, the water attraction section of the park, will reopen May 28.