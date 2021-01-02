Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 8,700 new coronavirus cases and 75 more deaths in Kentucky’s first COVID-19 update of the year.

The totals include positive tests recorded since Dec. 31 and bring the state’s positivity rate up to 10.79%.

In a news release on Saturday, Beshear attributed the elevated positivity rate is due to some testing locations being closed over the New Year’s holiday, increasing likelihood that tests were conducted in medical settings where people were already experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Beshear said that everyone needs to wear a mask and avoid large in-person gatherings to help stop the virus.

“Every day we are reminded how fragile the progress we have made in defeating this virus really is,” Gov. Beshear said.

“We will wait and watch closely over the coming days and weeks to gauge the impact the holidays may have had on our recent success in slowing new case growth.”

Here is the case information from the last three days included in Beshear’s release:

Jan. 2

New cases: 1,470

New deaths: 22

Positivity rate: 10.79%

Total deaths: 2,698

Currently hospitalized: 1,635

Currently in ICU: 428

Currently on ventilator: 211

Jan. 1

New cases: 3,124

New deaths: 14

Dec. 31

New cases: 4,145

New deaths: 39