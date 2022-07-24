This week in Kentucky politics, a Supreme Court judicial race may have far-reaching implications for abortion rights and robust judiciary.

Governor Andy Beshear plans to endorse Democratic candidate Charles Booker for U.S. Senate.

And Kentucky’s five Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted no on a bill that codifies federal protections for same-sex marriage, and just one Democratic representative voted yes.

WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams and Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan talk about it on this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled: