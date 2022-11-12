<br />

This week in Kentucky politics…

A win for reproductive rights advocates as Kentucky voters defeat Amendment 2, the anti-abortion amendment on the ballot. But abortion is still in a state of limbo in Kentucky. The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over abortion bans next week.

U.S Senator Rand Paul scored a third term, defeating his Democratic opponent Charles Booker. The big upset Booker was expecting didn’t materialize, and Paul is laser-focused on investigating Anthony Fauci over his decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

And it was a good election cycle for Kentucky’s Republicans, who racked up more state House and Senate seats, bolstering GOP control of the Legislature.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.