This week in Kentucky politics…

The Supreme Court heard a challenge to Kentucky’s abortion bans. Lawmakers are now considering adding exceptions to the bans, though some Republicans aren’t interested.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order legalizing possession and use of medical cannabis from other states.

And U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge to his leadership position.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.