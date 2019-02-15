Lawmakers advanced a flurry of conservative bills in the Kentucky legislature this week, including two major anti-abortion initiatives, a bill that would scale back the state’s solar industry and a measure that would no longer require people who concealed carry weapons to get a permit.

Listen to this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:



