

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20211203162328-KPD120321PODCAST.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics, an anti-abortion legislator is running for the state Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance of the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorney General Daniel Cameron notched two legal victories as federal vaccine mandates were struck down in the courts. And a Democratic legislator has filed a bill to decriminalize cannabis possession. WFPL’s Jonese Franklin joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

Follow:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic

Support KPD