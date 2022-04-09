

This week in Kentucky politics, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed more bills, but the legislature is poised to override him.

Beshear rejected the legislature’s attempts to fund charter schools, ban trans girls from playing girls sports and create new requirements for how teachers talk about race and U.S. history in the classroom.

He also vetoed a bill that would overhaul the state’s tax system by reducing the income tax from 5% to 4.5% next year, and set a path to totally eliminate it in the future. And another one that would create new requirements for people getting public benefits like Medicaid or SNAP.

Lawmakers can easily override Beshear’s vetoes with a majority vote in each chamber of the Republican-led legislature.

There are only two more working days left in this year’s lawmaking session, and advocates are pushing for a variety of efforts ahead of the deadline, including medical cannabis and sports betting.

WFPL’s Jonese Franklin joins Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.