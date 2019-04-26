This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin stepped into controversy again by claiming teacher protests caused a child to be shot in Louisville. And Democratic candidates for governor took part in their first televised debate of the campaign season, differing on the abortion issue.

