Kentucky Politics Distilled
September 20, 2019

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin released a list of all the times he’d used the state plane for official business, but he didn’t say when he used it for personal reasons.

A Louisville man has filed a lawsuit to try and have Republican Attorney General Candidate Daniel Cameron removed from the ballot.

And the state board of elections has started moving some people onto an “inactive voter” list.

Ryland Barton joins Jonese Franklin to talk about it on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.


Ryland Barton
By Ryland Barton @RylandKY
Ryland Barton is the Capitol bureau chief for Kentucky Public Radio.