This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods to tour the region and pledge federal help and support for victims. But Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan isn’t entirely going to rely on aid and assistance from FEMA. A special legislative session is on the cards and Beshear aims to pass a relief package similar to the western Kentucky tornado relief fund.

Also, the Kentucky Judicial Campaign Ethics Committee, a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, has issued a statement on the Northern Kentucky Supreme Court race where an anti-abortion Republican legislator Joe Fischer is running against incumbent Justice Michelle Keller. The committee’s concerns have been around the partisan nature of campaigning in the election.

WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams and Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan talk about it on this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

