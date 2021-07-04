

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210702170940-KPD070221_BookerWillRun.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics, former state Representative Charles Booker launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Rand Paul. Paul says he’s confident he’ll win reelection. And two lawmakers say they’ll pass a bill allowing student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

Follow:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic

Support KPD