This week in Kentucky politics, the coronavirus continues to slam hospitals across the state, but Gov. Andy Beshear isn’t imposing any new restrictions. A Republican lawmaker filed a bill to ban businesses from requiring employees to get the vaccine. And Mitch McConnell said he’s perplexed by people who don’t want to get the vaccine.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

