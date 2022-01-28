

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220128163522-KPD012822podcast.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics: A new poll shows Gov. Andy Beshear with a high approval rating. The stage is set for who’s running in this year’s elections. And lawmakers want the power to call themselves in for a special legislative session. Jonese Franklin from member station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

