This week in Kentucky politics… politicians have been gearing up for Fancy Farm, which is still happening this weekend despite the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Mitch McConnell started airing radio ads urging people to get the vaccine. And Gov. Andy Beshear hasn’t issued a new mask mandate, but says he’s not taking it off the table.
Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.
