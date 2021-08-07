Kentucky Politics Distilled
August 7, 2021


This week in Kentucky politics… politicians have been gearing up for Fancy Farm, which is still happening this weekend despite the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Mitch McConnell started airing radio ads urging people to get the vaccine. And Gov. Andy Beshear hasn’t issued a new mask mandate, but says he’s not taking it off the table.

Kentucky Politics Distilled is our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

